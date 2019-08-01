Kazeem Ugbodaga

By Irate female students of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Thursday protested vehemently over wanton insecurity in the institution and incessant rape of female students by hoodlums.

It was gathered that robbers had been invading the institution to rob students of their money and wares and later raped the female students, with the school’s authority not doing enough to salvage the situation.

Recently, a female student of the school was said to have been stabbed by hoodlums, but managed to survive, with several other cases of insecurity in the school.

Watch video here:

The students marched to the Vice Chancellor’s office and demanded a stop to raping and robbing of female students by robbers.

The students were armed with leaves and stormed the VC’s office, thus disrupting activities of the day. As they marched, they were chanting, “we need security.”

According to a student of the school, Obong Hanson, the school authorities “imposed uniforms, imposed ban of wrist watches in exam halls. We obeyed. If we keep to our own side of the deal, why not perform your duties? Beef up security with that same energy.”

Another student, David Oceans, on Twitter said “When we came to this school they said “Uniuyo is a brand, protect it” what kind of brand will pay less attention to its customers? The school is no brand if students are afraid they may be the next on the Obituary flier.”

Another student by the Twitter name, WannaBeShugaDaddy said “Two times in the same week. Hall 6 hostel of the town campus University of Uyo has been attacked by hoodlums.”

According to Idorenyin Gregory on Twitter, “TERROR IN UNIVERSITY OF UYO! *Gradually becoming a hub of small arms & light weapons. *Unchecked occult activities and unlawful practices. *Drug and substance abuse. It’s time the authorities do something about students security and welfare.”

Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Enefiok Essien, while addressing the students further angered them when he said, “you should be patient, you need security and we need security.”

He urged the students to be patient, saying the school was on top of the situation.

Watch video here:

Watch VC addressing the students

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

