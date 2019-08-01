Justice Halima Shamaki, the Chairman of Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal on Wednesday ordered the Nigeria Police Force to tender the March 23 governorship election results before the tribunal on 5 August, although hearing continues today.

The judge gave the order on Wednesday.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate Abba Yusuf and his party are challenging the declaration of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

Justice Shamaki ordered the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, to produce the documents demanded by the petitioners.

Counsel to the petitioners, Adegboyega Awomolo SAN ,in his prayers pleaded with the tribunal to order the police commissioner to provide to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the election result documents that were given to the police.

Earlier, Police Superintendent Sunday Ekwe, the officer in charge of Legal Department, Kano Command, told the tribunal that the command received the Subpoena on July 30 at about 4:45pm, requesting the Commissioner to provide some election documents used during the governorship election.

He prayed the tribunal to grant them time to go back to the command and check their records to ascertain if they have such documents in their custody.

