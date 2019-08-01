Passengers queue at the Oshodi Terminal Three to buy tickets as if queuing at an airport boarding gate

The Oshodi Transport Interchange, with three terminals, is now open to Lagos residents who want to commute from Oshodi to TBS, Obalende and Berger.

Oshodi used to be a transport hub of bedlam. But now some serenity has been restored to the area, thanks to the engineering idea of a Nigerian company, Planet Projects and the Lagos State Government that built the interchange, which was commissioned by President Buhari some months ago.

We share some of the amazing photo shots at the Interchange, that look like as if they were taken in Dubai or London Heathrow. This is however, Oshodi, the same old Oshodi transformed!

The Oshodi terminal Three in the night

Another view of the terminal

Passengers queue at the bus station

Queuing to buy bus tickets

Another view of Oshodi Bus Terminal

Passenger queue for bus at the upper deck

Passengers sit comfortably like in an airport lounge, waiting for their bus