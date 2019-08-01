Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, led eight witnesses to defend his election at the Sokoto State Governorship Election Tribunal.

Ahmed Aliyu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate is challenging the victory of Tambuwal in the March election in the state.

Counsel to Tambuwal, Mr Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, closed his defence after he presented the eight witnesses including officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that were summoned to testify.

The 8th defence witness, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, who is the PDP State Collation and Returning Officer told the tribunal that the election was free and fair, while results were duly declared uncontested at state collation centre in his presence.

In his evidence, Kilgore identified discrepancies in the names of the petitioner, Aliyu and his running mate, Faruk Yabo from the forms they completed at INEC.

All the witnesses were cross examined by Dr. Alex Izinyon, a senior advocate who is Aliyu’s Counsel, on their capability to give legal evidences, among other areas.

Tribunal chairman, Justice Abbas Bawale admitted some documents tendered by the respondent’s counsel, Ukala SAN.

When Tambuwal, who is the 2nd respondent closed his defence, the lead Counsel for PDP, the 3rd Respondent in the case, Mr Akinmuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, applied for adjournment.

However, the application was opposed by Aliyu’s Counsel, Izinyon.

Counsel to INEC, Mr Alhassan Umar, did not object to the application while in his ruling, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Abbas Bawale, said the tribunal would abide by its timetable, duly consented by all parties in the interest of justice.

Justice Bawale adjourned the case till Aug. 1, for PDP to open its defence after which parties would address the tribunal.

The governorship election held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was conducted on March 23, and Tambuwal won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Aliyu approached the tribunal to challenge Tambuwal’s victory on the grounds that the election was marred with irregularities.

