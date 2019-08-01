The Lagos State Public Works Corporation, PWC, has appealed to residents of Lagos and motorists to be patient with the government on the issues of potholes dorning every nooks and crannies of the State.

PWC’s General Manager, Olufemi Daramola told newsmen during an interaction on Wednesday that the corporation had moved out in full gear to address the issues of potholes in the state, saying that the raining season was impeding progress of work.

According to him, the dilapidation on Lagos roads ranged from potholes to craters, saying that government had put machinery in place to solve the problems, but noted that there were challenges in tackling the menace.

He said in coming on board in June, the agency discovered that the state of the asphalt plants in Imota, Badagry and Ojodu were not operating at optimal level due to neglect, but added that some of the problems had been fixed and that the plants now operate at 50 percent level.

Daramola said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was determined to solve the problem of road dilapidation as the level of decay met on ground was very unpleasant.

He stated that the agency had identified challenges in different Local Governments and that the findings include discovery of numerous potholes and total road failure that needed rehabilitation rather than parching.

Daramola said the weather had been a major problem impeding fixing the roads on time, adding that in the nearest future, the agency would prepare adequately for the raining season, due to the fact it came on board during the raining period.

The PWC boss also said that the agency was experiencing the challenge of drainage failure in some areas which impeded road rehabilitation, citing areas such as Ikorodu road and Mile 12, where the drainages needed to be worked on before any meaning road rehabilitation could be done.

He disclosed that roads, such as Oba Akran needed total rehabilitation rather than parching, adding that any work done on the road now would be a waste as the rain would spoil it due to poor drainage network.

Daramola also mentioned Ahmadu Bello Way, Old Ojo Road and Mba Cardoso Road, as among roads that needed total rehabilitation, but added that government wanted the Office of Drainage Services to desilt the drains before any meaningful rehabilitation could be carried out.

“Some of these roads need total rehabilitation, but the drainages need to be taken care of. Government has taken the issue of drainage seriously and it will be done. When we get to the dry season, work will move at a faster pace.

Director, Civil, PWC, Engr. Olayinka Abdul disclosed that in June alone, the corporation worked on 90 roads within the Lagos metropolis, adding that the corporation was working day and night to ensure that the roads were motorable.

According to her, the current administration met the roads already in bad state, but that the governor was ever determined to ensure things returned to normal by giving the corporation the mandate to fix the roads, adding that “we are working on the roads with the best of our ability and once the rains subside, we will embark on a more serious rehabilitation of roads.

“We have deployed our equipment but rain has made it cumbersome for us. We appeal to Lagosians to give us time as we are doing everything possible to fix the roads,” she said.

