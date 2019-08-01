Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe has joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 club Lille, to become the club’s record signing.

From multiple reports, he cost Arsenal £72m and is now in line to make his bow on Sunday against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly.

The 24 year-old completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday.

He will wear the No.19 shirt.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.

“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

