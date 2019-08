Award winning Nollywood producer and talented actress Ngozi Nwosu is 56 today. Ngozi was born on August 1, 1963 and she is popular for being a greedy mother who always wants a rich suitor for her daughters at all cost.

On her page she says: Happy Birthday to ME 😁 the most happiest woman on earth 💃💃💃💃💃💃. Please say a prayer for yourself today ‘cos my wish is for God to alleviate you of whatever it is that thus beset you.

I love you all.

