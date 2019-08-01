Jose Mourinho insists Lampard and Chelsea would have no problem if they maximise the squad they have at the club.

The former Chelsea boss disclosed that the only problem with Chelsea is the sale of Hazard to Madrid, adding that the transfer ban imposed on the club could work in their advantage.

With January signing Christian Pulisic finally arriving, Mateo Kovacic making his loan move permanent and the likes of Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma returning from loans, Chelsea do still have options ahead of the new season.

Mourinho, however, singles out Zouma for praise, having handed him his debut in 2014 and picking him 50 times.

He told Sky Sports: “It depends on what you have in the academy, that’s the point,” Mourinho said. “I think every manager in the world loves to play kids from the academy.

“The question is: what is the product from the academy? What can you work with to improve?

“I think Chelsea is a very special club in relation to that. I just give an example: Chelsea needs a center-back – Kurt Zouma! You don’t need to buy, you don’t need to spend. Zouma!

“He’s champion of England, he played for Chelsea, played for Stoke in the Premier League, played for Everton in the Premier League, played for France. He’s your player, he’s on loan, where are you going to buy a better player than him? You already have him.

“You want a young striker – Tammy Abraham! He’s yours. He knows the club. He was made at the club, he was educated at the club. He was on loan, he played already some matches in the Premier League, he plays in the Championship but Championship at the highest level with the responsibility to play at a big club like Aston Villa. He’s ready.

“Do you need to buy a young center-forward? No! And Chelsea were criticised many times with the number of players they had on loan, more than 30 players, 40 players, but now the moment arrived and they have answers like nobody else could have.

“They have the answers, so I don’t think it’s any problem for them. The only problem for them is obvious which is that they lost a phenomenal player. Eden Hazard was a special player for Chelsea and they lost him, apart from that I don’t see any problem for them.”

When asked on the possibility of Lampard’s success at Chelsea, he said; “You know, time will tell.”

