Singer Vicki Royce is suggesting that men smell like shit and has advised them to use anti-perspirant deodorant if they want ‘longer hugs’ from women.

She said men should ditch the perfume idea.

“Dear men, most times what you need is an Antiperspirant/Deodorant not Perfume. Set your priorities right. The reason why we ladies give you very short hugs with minimal contact😄. If you want longer hugs smell nice and see the magic”, she wrote.

Is Vicki right?

We checked with Google and found that her recommendation on how men can smell nice is number 2 on the 14 recommendations by Dr. Alan Hirsch for US based Cosmopolitan magazine five years ago.

“Studies have revealed that a man’s sense of smell isn’t as heightened as a woman’s, which is why they can’t tell when they smell badly or not”, Hirsch wrote. The doctor is the founder and neurological director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago.

In recommending deodorant for men, the doctor said: “An antiperspirant includes aluminium salts that dissolve into sweat, forming a gel that creates a temporary plug near the top of the sweat gland. This is what helps reduce the amount of sweat that is secreted to the skin surface, preventing it from mixing with the bacteria on your body, which smells.”

His other recommendations are: a man should have daily bath, sprinkle baby powder around the genitalia, spray perfume on over his torso and on his pulse points, like the neck and wrists, using hair product with subtle scent and others.

Read More of Hirsch recommendations: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/advice/a5923/ways-men-can-always-smell-great/

The importance of the deodorant for men was also stressed by another writer, Jayne Lancer in her How to smell good: A guide for men

