The Benue State Government says it will compensate traders who lost valuables to the fire that gutted Makurdi Modern Market in June.

Mr Merga Kachina, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, who disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi, when the traders paid him a solidarity visit, said that arrangements for the exercise were in top gear.

He described the inferno as “unfortunate and saddening”, and regretted the untold hardship on the victims.

The official said that government was poised to transform the market into a modern trade centre so as to boost the Benue economy.

He announced that Gov. Samuel Ortom had lifted the ban on the activities of trade unions in the market, saying that government would soon let the traders know when to hold elections.

“Appropriate supervision and guidelines will be put in place to ensure that the elections are not marred by irregularities. We shall also ensure that credible officials are elected to man the affairs of the unions in the market,” he added.

Kachina urged the traders to cooperate with the leadership of the ministry to make commercial activities at the market more conducive.

“The desire of the governor is to ensure that traders live in harmony with the staff of the ministry. We believe that this smooth atmosphere is crucial to smooth business activities,” he said.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Chima Mege, had said that the team was in the commissioner’s office to identify with him over his reappointment and to pledge their support toward his success.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

