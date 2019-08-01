Nigeria’s retired footballer Kanu Nwankwo, who played as a forward and as a member of the Nigerian national team, is 43 today 1st of August 2019.

His wife Amara Kanu wrote some sweet words on her timeline to celebrate the legend and father of her 3 beautiful kids.

She wrote:

@kingkanu4 is plus one today. Hurray 🎉 🍾 .

May all your deepest truest heart desires come to pass. Happy birthday to you hubby, father of my children & living legend.

His brother Ogbonna Kanu also wished him a happy birthday.

Kanu became popular as Papilo when he featured in peak milk advert, which endeared him to Nigerians especially kids who simply loved the star.

Papilo and Peak gave me one of the best ads of my childhood. Happy birthday Legend. pic.twitter.com/oMxaWTEoBu — Slay Papa🍒🍷 (@TweetAtAustin) August 1, 2019

