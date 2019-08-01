Kanu Nwankwo and wife Amara Kanu

Nigeria’s retired footballer Kanu Nwankwo, who played as a forward and as a member of the Nigerian national team, is 43 today 1st of August 2019.

His wife Amara Kanu wrote some sweet words on her timeline to celebrate the legend and father of her 3 beautiful kids.

She wrote:
@kingkanu4 is plus one today. Hurray 🎉 🍾 .
May all your deepest truest heart desires come to pass. Happy birthday to you hubby, father of my children & living legend.

His brother Ogbonna Kanu also wished him a happy birthday.

Happy birthday my brother wish you all the best in life God bless. @kingkanu4

Kanu became popular as Papilo when he featured in peak milk advert, which endeared him to Nigerians especially kids who simply loved the star.