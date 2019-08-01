Rep member Abdulmumin Jibrin, has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress of his constituency for alleged anti-party activities.

Jibrin is representing Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State at the House of Representatives was suspended for the next 12 months, chairman of the APC in Bebeji, Suleiman Gwarmai said.

Gwarmai said the suspension takes immediate effect.

The decision followed a petition received by the APC executive committee of Bebeji Local Government and an investigation by a seven-man committee.

“Upon a petition received by the APC executive committee of Bebeji Local Government, a seven-man committee was inaugurated to investigate all the issues raised by the petitioner, the statement read in part.

“After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report and recommendations to the Local Government executive which subsequently met and adopt as follows:

“That having confirmed various anti-party activities by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa which was found contrary to some provisions of the party’s constitution, ranging from article 21, paragraph A (ii) (V) and (Vii) the executive committee adopted the report and hereby suspended Hon. Kofa with immediate effect for 12 months.

“That the executive committee also adopted the committee’s recommendation urging the state Executive committee to recommend to the national executive the immediate expulsion of Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa from the party for various offenses which was also found to be contrary to article 21, paragraph A (ii) and (xi) of the party constitution.

The local government committee, therefore, urged all APC members to remain calm and committed to the party.

