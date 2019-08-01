As part of celebration to mark the 2019 World Ranger Day to commemorate its fallen heroes, the Kaduna State Government appeals to people to desist from cutting trees and harming rangers guarding forests.

World Ranger Day, which is marked annually on July 31, pays tribute to those who have fallen in the fight to save our forests, animals, trees and generally fauna and flora, as well as show support for those still fighting.

Malam Idris Muhammad, the Deputy Director, Forestry on Shelter Belt, Ministry of Environment, Kaduna State, told newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna that the state government had made reforms on forestry laws and policies.

“The new law states that any person who cuts down a tree in Kaduna will pay a fine of N500,000 or be jailed for six months or punished with both,” Muhammad said.

He appreciated the Kaduna State government for reforming laws and policies affecting forestry department, adding that the reforms were last made in 1938.

“Government has also provided us with uniforms for easy identification.

“It has also created the shelter belt which was set between all boundaries of the Local Government Areas and some neighbouring states to prevent desertification in the State.

“People are unaware of the fact that every tree cut in the forest affects the lives of almost 400 ecosystems of different species including the human.

“This is so because the air humans inhale is released by the trees while the trees consume the air we breathe out, showing, the relationship between the humans and the forest.”

According to Muhammad, the world ranger day is celebrated on July 31, on the anniversary of the founding of the International Ranger Federation (IRF) since 2007.

“The day is set aside to commemorate rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and to celebrate the bravery of those on the field.

“Numerous rangers face challenges in the discharge of their duties which have led to loss of lives or being maimed.

“These rangers face numerous challenges of walking long distances under harsh weather, they get attacked by wild animals, poachers, illegal miners, which has led to the loss of their lives.

“They fall victims while protecting these forests which are given to us by God,” he said.

The assistant director said in line with the celebration, funds are raised to be given as donation to cater for the families of these fallen heroes.

“The International Rangers Federation Headquarters, which is situated in America, is the custodian of the fund raised by companies, individuals, groups or foundations.

“In the event any ranger loses his life in the course of duty, money is being sent to cater for his family and already, two persons benefited last year.

“Unfortunately, we lost two members this year of whose documents have been sent for processing.”

Muhammad, however, decried the lack of awareness of the activities and efforts of rangers in protection and guarding the country’s forest reserves.

“People do not know about rangers because they are not captured in the media, while they work tirelessly, risking their lives to ensure our heritage is protected and conserved for prosperity.”

He also advocated the need for enlightenment on forestry activities and significance of the world celebrating the rangers day.

