Separate attacks by Shiite rebels and a jihadist suicide bomber killed at least 20 police in Yemen’s government-held second city Aden Thursday, many of them newly trained cadets, security and medical sources said.

The attacks were the first to hit the southern port city in more than a year and dealt a heavy blow to the government’s reorganised security forces, which have been trained and equipped by the United Arab Emirates.

The first attack was a suicide car bombing carried out by jihadists on a police station.

The bomber killed three officers and wounded at least 20 others, including civilian bystanders, a security source said.

“Tens of wounded were hospitalised at Aden surgical hospital after an explosion in the surrounding area,” Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter.

The second attack was carried out by the Huthi rebels, who said they launched a drone and a ballistic missile at a training camp west of Aden.

At least 17 policemen were killed and dozens wounded, a medical source said.

The aerial attack hit as senior commanders were overseeing a passing out parade for newly graduated cadets at Al-Jala, a key training camp 20 kilometres (13 miles) west of Aden.

The missile struck about five metres (yards) from the viewing platform and a senior commander was among the dead.

Between 30 and 35 people were killed or wounded, most of them new graduates of the so-called Security Belt force.

The force of the blast left a large crater in the ground. Bodies were strewn around.

Aden is controlled by the Yemeni government and its supporters in a Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the rebels since 2015.

The government established its headquarters in the city after the pro-Iran rebels forced it out of the capital Sanaa

