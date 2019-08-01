If raising twins, and a younger son, alone on the Renardiere housing estate in Roissy-en-Brie, France wasn’t tough enough for Yeo Moriba, she was the driving force behind not one, but all three of them becoming professional footballers.

“I was born in Guinea and grew up there,” the mother of the Pogba brothers – Florentin, Mathias and Paul – told FIFA. “I played a lot of different sports. But eventually, I chose football.

“We created a football team. And I was the captain of our women’s team. Maybe this was genetically passed to my children, I don’t know. But my three children have the same passion for football.

“The three of them were always together, until they got separated. Paul went to Le Havre and the twins went to Spain. One weekend I would go and visit Paul, and the next weekend I’d visit the twins. Every time I left them I would give them this advice: ‘You left your country to reach a goal, so do your best to reach this goal.’ ”

Watch the FIFA video:

Paul Pogba reached his ultimate goal by propelling France to glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, with Yeo, to whom he gave his winner’s medal, Florentin and Mathias all celebrating wildly afterwards on the Luzhniki Stadium turf.

In the video, part of FIFA’s spotlight on the #Sheroes, the incredible Yeo also discusses how she managed to raise three children on her own, Paul becoming her full-time job and the importance of always telling your kids the truth, no matter how successful they are.

*Originally published by Fifa.com

