The Kaduna State Government has announced the commencement of recruitment into the public service of the state, in fulfilment of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s plan to fill the vacancies.

However, the government has not stated how many jobs are available to be taken.

The vacancies to be filled are in the core civil service and in many agencies of the government.

“The minimum qualification for this round of recruitment is a first degree or its equivalent from a reputable institution, with evidence of having completed the NYSC scheme. Senior executive positions in certain agencies are available, but applications from persons older than 50 years by 30 June 2019 will not be accepted”, said government in a statement by special adviser on media, Muyiwa Adekeye.

According to the statement, applications would be submitted online.

Interested persons are required to apply online by clicking on the Recruitment tab on the website of the Kaduna State Government, www.kdsg.gov.ng. The job portal will remain open until the application deadline of 12th August 2019.

Explaining the rationale for the recruitment, Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that the recruitment drive is part of the programme to reform and revitalise the public service.

“One of the most important reforms we started in the first-term is the Public Service Reform and Revitalisation Project. One of its major objectives is to strengthen the public service by injecting into its ranks our younger, well-educated, IT-compliant and competent personnel. This goal will be actualised, by the grace of God.

“We shall be recruiting more teachers, health workers, administrative officers and other professionals into the public service. Vacant positions in the public service will continue to be advertised. Public service jobs will be available, but only on merit, not ethnicity, religion or as a result of cronyism.”

Through this exercise, the Kaduna State Government will be recruiting Administrative Officers, Accountants, Architects, Engineers, Economists, Doctors, Nurses, Information and Communication Technologists, Social Workers, Geologists, Town Planners, Lawyers, Information Officers and other professionals into its various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The available positions range from entry level (grade level 8 or equivalent) to chief executive (grade level 17 and above) in the core civil service and parastatals of the Kaduna State Government.

Persons interested in a career with the Kaduna State Public Service are invited to submit applications for various positions in the following agencies, among others: Kaduna State Civil Service Commission (Core Civil Service), Kaduna State Local Government Service Board, Kaduna State Teachers Service Board, Kaduna Internal Revenue Service, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, Kaduna Urban Planning and Development Authority and Kaduna Transport Regulatory Authority.

Others are Kaduna Transport Company Ltd. (Kaduna Line), Kaduna Power Supply Company Ltd, Kaduna State Roads Agency, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Kaduna Educational Quality Assurance Authority, Kaduna Public Procurement Authority, State Emergency Management Agency, Kaduna Health Supplies Management Agency, Kaduna State Water Corporation, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Bureau of Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment and Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Authority.

Vacancies also exist in Kaduna State Mortgage & Foreclosure Authority, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Kaduna Markets Development Company Ltd, Kaduna Mining Development Company Ltd, Kaduna State Development and Property Company Ltd, Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency and Kaduna State Aids Control Agency.

Applicants are advised to email support@kdsg-jobs.com to report any issues with the online application process, the statement said.

