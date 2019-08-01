The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned four suspected internet fraudsters before Justice N.E Maha, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on a different count charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N2, 560,000.

The four suspects are Charles Chijoke Iwu, Quarshie Federick Nnamdi, Emmanuel Adekole Ogbole and Dare Ademoyegun Samson.

They were arrested in March 2019 in Makurdi, Benue State, during a sting operation following intelligence report on their fraudulent activities.

Investigations revealed that the suspects defrauded one Tonnathiu Arzeta, to the tune of N2, 560,000, by falsely presenting themselves as an American citizen currently working with the US military serving in Kabul Afghanistan.

The suspects were arraigned with different charges for an alleged internet fraud.

After charges were read to them, they all pleaded ‘not guilty.’

Counsel to the prosecution, Y.Y Karfa, in view of the ‘no guilty’ plea of the defendants, prayed the court for a new trial date and prayed that the defendants be remanded in prison custody.

Justice Maha ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje prison and adjourned the matter to August 21, 22 and 26, 2019, for trial.

