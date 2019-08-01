The Ebonyi State Government has created a new ministry of Concession Infrastructural Development to oversee itself mega projects.

Dr Chamberlain Nwele, the state Head of Service, made this known on Thursday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

According to him, a new commissioner will oversee the ministry.

Nwele said that such mega projects include flyovers of which the state government had interest and had made huge investments in.

“The government despite constructing numerous flyovers in the state capital, intends to construct more across the state.

“Particularly at these various places: Nkalagu (Ishielu LGA), Vanco (Abakaliki), Amasiri (Afikpo North LGA), Ezzamgbo (Ohaukwu LGA) junction, among other areas.

“The permanent secretary designate of the ministry of works will provide more information on the duties of this new ministry,” he said.

Nwele said that the government had set aside N5.1 billion from the Paris Club refund to offset gratuities of civil servants and another N500 million as agro-based loans to civil and public servants.

“The gratuity payment will particularly cover 2015 to 2019 and if any other fund is remaining we will go to other years,” he said.

Mr Obasi Abara, Permanent Secretary Designate of the Ministry of Works, said that the new ministry would be responsible for the dualisation of the two major highways in the state.

“These include the Abakaliki/Afikpo and Abakaliki/Enugu federal highways as toll gates would also be constructed on both highways,” he said.

He said that the EXCO approved that a letter be sent to the state House of Assembly for the approval of $70 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the construction of the state’s ring road.

“The 178km ring road which cuts across several LGAs of the state will be co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank.

“The AfDB will provide $70 million while the Islamic bank and state government will provide the balance of the funds,” he said.

