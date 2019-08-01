BBnaija’s Ceec says she wants to start a Youtube channel but has been scared of starting. The 25-year-old says she will open a channel this week, come what may.

Read her post:

“Right now, this moment what is your biggest fear?

“On the 12th of July I made a post about starting my YouTube channel and till now I haven’t recorded my first episode. My team is tired of bringing up the topic because every time they did, it’s one excuse or the other. Maybe they know it’s fear.

“Fear can show up as a perfectionist, when you start feeling and thinking if I look perfect, do it perfect, work perfect and live perfect, I can minimize shame, blame and judgement.

“This week, I MUST make that video! maybe when I do, someone will get inspired to overcoming our greatest fear!”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

