By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Another two-storey building has collapsed in Gbagada area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The building, located on 24 Adio Street, near New Garage Bus stop, Gbagada, was said to have partially collapsed on Thursday.

It was gathered that the building collapsed early on Thursday morning. No casualty has been recorded yet.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and other are on ground to rescued trapped victims.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Titi Ajirantutu told PM News that the building was one of the distressed structures marked for demolition.

She said only one person was in the building when it partially collapsed, adding that the person was okay.

She added that the entire structure would be demolished today.

Few days ago, a building had partially collapsed at Bariga area of Lagos, with four people injured.

