A 23-year-old woman, Eniola Shittu has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police Command for conspiring with her boyfriend, a 31-year-old David Peremobowe, to rape her close friend (name withheld).

The incident happened in Ikopa tuntun Abiola way in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last week Wednesday.

According to a statement by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged by the victim at Obantoko Division.

The statement reads; “The victim reported that she was at home on 24th of July, 2019 at about 1:45pm, when her friend Eniola Shittu sent message to her on WhatsApp that she should help her to buy food and skushis and bring it to her boyfriend’s house at Somorin area of Obantoko Abeokuta.”

“On getting there, the boyfriend David Peremobowe offered her a bottle of beer which she took.”

“But immediately she finished taken the beer, she became very weak as a result of which David Peremobowe unlawfully had her carnal knowledge, and while he was doing it, her friend Eniola Shittu used her phone to do the video recording of how she was being raped.”

“On the strength of her complaint, the DPO Obantoko Division, SP Olasunkanmi Popoola detailed his detectives to the boy’s house where David Peremobowe and his girlfriend Eniola Shittu were promptly arrested.”

“The Gionee handset with which the video coverage was made was also recovered.”

The Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama has, however, ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

