Entrepreneur and former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike Olawunmi says BUrna Boy is her favourite Nigerian singer and she will love to have a duet with him or possibly feature him in any of her projects.

In a chat with NdaniTv, the actress and media personality said her relationship with Teddy A is lovely and hectic and she’s not excessive when it comes to her boo.

BamBam as she is fondly called further disclosed that she likes Beverly Naya’s style when it comes to fashion and one of the things she will hate to happen to a person is rape, since she’s also a victim.

Watch the interview here and don’t forget to leave a comment.

