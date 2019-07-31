Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has been given a new shirt at Fenerbahçe, a Turkish club based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Moses was allocated his preferred No 11 shirt ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

In the second half of last season, the winger wore the No 8 kit following his 18-month loan move from Europa League champions, Chelsea.

The Nigerian has now switched shirt number from 8 to 11 and wore the number in pre-season games against Boluspor, Bursaspor, Wolfsburg, Hertha BSC and Bayern Munich.

Turkey international, Mehmet Ekici, wore the number 11 for Fernabahce last season, but has now taken the number 8 kit while Moses wears the 11.

Moses who’s with Turkish giants on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season, is predominantly a right-winger, his preferred jersey number is 11, and he played with the number during his time with the Nigerian national team, Crystal Palace and Wigan Athletic.

