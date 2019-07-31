Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Wednesday suspended teachers’ postings in the state, especially at the Local Government level.

Umahi made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abakaliki while swearing-in the newly constituted board of the state Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB).

The governor said that the move was inevitable as councils in the state were presently autonomous which made the government devise ways of handling the present situation.

“Posting of teachers from one local government to another will mean additional funding by such council,” he said.

He also announced that a comprehensive re-auditing of all workers in the state would be effected before Aug. 6.

“This exercise will be carried out in one day as the state Head of Service and relevant permanent secretaries will distribute forms to be filled by the various office heads.

“These heads will attest that should any information they provide be wrong, they will be sacked without benefits.

“I don’t know why since 2015, salaries and pensions are increasing while more teachers cannot be employed.

“We will after the exercise, allow each LGA to employ teachers based on the allocation given to them as I don’t know why salaries and pensions should increase at the same time,” he said.

Umahi charged the new board to improve on the repositioned basic education in the state as he was not satisfied with the performance of the previous board.

“It seemed the members did not understand their job schedule and if I see children loitering or teachers absent from schools, the UBEB member from the affected area will be sacked,” he said.

Mr Cletus Ofoke, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state said that the board members were seasoned educationists and administrators who could be trusted to reposition basic education in the state.

“The members’ appointment is in pursuant to section 4 subsection 1 of the UBEB law 2019 and they have been dully screened and cleared by the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, re-appointed Chairman of the Board thanked the governor for appointing them into the board and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.

