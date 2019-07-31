Prof. Simon Ortuanya is the new Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has announced.

Ugwuanyi made the announcement on Wednesday in Enugu during a consultative meeting with stakeholders from Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

Ortuanya, a professor of law, was until his appointment the Director General, South East Governors Forum.

He was a former Commissioner for Education in the state and had held other positions including Associate Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

He was also a Head of Department, Department of Private Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

The SSG served as a member of the ad-hoc committee on Public Service Reform, one of the 12 sector committees recently constituted by Ugwuanyi to advance good governance in the state.

