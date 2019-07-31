Professor Ortuanya: new SSG of Enugu

Prof. Simon Ortuanya is the new Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has announced.

Ugwuanyi made the announcement on Wednesday in Enugu during a consultative meeting with stakeholders from Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

Ortuanya, a professor of law, was until his appointment the Director General, South East Governors Forum.

He was a former Commissioner for Education in the state and had held other positions including Associate Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

He was also a Head of Department, Department of Private Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

The SSG served as a member of the ad-hoc committee on Public Service Reform, one of the 12 sector committees recently constituted by Ugwuanyi to advance good governance in the state.