In the wake of a society filled with divorce and single parenthood, the enviable union of Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) has been going strong since 1998.

The showbiz couple who have 3 kids together – Modesayo, Ricardo and Andre will not be forgotten for their ”Adupe” song which has rocked airwaves ceaselessly.

Tunde celebrates his wife, Wunmi with a lovely note to her as she turned 50 today. The father of 3 will also be 50 next month, so it’s double celebration for the lovebirds.

Read the romantic message below…

‘Happy 50th Birthday to the love of my life. My golden girl @ 50. I met you when you were 19 and I’ve watched you blossom into our matriarch.. I’m super proud of the woman you have become.. I love you more than words can say, sweetheart.. Enjoy your special day’.

