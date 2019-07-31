The celebrity stylist and owner of Tiannah’s Empire, Toyin Lawani has disclosed to her male admirers that they must pay the sum of N2million before going out on a date with them.

The serial entrepreneur made this known after getting a throng of DMs from male admirers following her announcement of being single.

Lawani also said that being single does not mean that she is officially stupid as her taste is extremely high, adding that the money which must be paid into her account before the date takes off is an insurance in case it turns out to be a bad one.

Toyin Lawani went on to list some qualities she is looking out for. Below is what she wrote;

