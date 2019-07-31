Coco Gauff, the American senasational teenager who electrified Wimbledon with a last-16 run, and US top seed Sloane Stephens crashed out Tuesday in round one of the WTA Washington Open.

Eighth-ranked Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, lost to Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 7-5 while 15-year-old qualifier Gauff fell to Kazakhstan’s 84th-ranked Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-2.

“Every loss is something I learn from,” Gauff said. “Overall it was a good experience.”

“I’m looking forward to the US Open and hope I can make a good result there,” Gauff said. “I’m going to work on being more aggressive and trusting myself a little more on the court.”

Gauff has been shocked at the whirlwind speed at which her life has changed and that crowds still pack every seat to watch her.

“I’m happy for all the support,” said Gauff. “I thought it would settle back after a couple weeks but I guess people are still excited.

“All this has changed so quickly so it’s hard sometimes but having the experience is definitely going to help me for the US Open.”

