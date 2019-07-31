A 20-year-old man has committed suicide by drinking fumigation chemical (Quick Action Spray) after his mother refused to give him N700 to settle a pressing need in Awhire community, Ughelli North, Delta State.

Daily Post reports that the deceased, Augustine Okpako, had requested the said money from his mother, who in turn promised to give him the money the following day (today).

The deceased said he cannot wait till the following day, even as his mother was at the time frying garri she will take to the market so she could raise the money.

An eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “suddenly we just see that he drank the chemical. He drank quick action that farmers normally used to spray grass.”

The eyewitness claimed that the container of the fumigation chemical was empty and there were signs of it on his mouth and shirt, indicating that he may have drank it to commit suicide.

The deceased was later rushed to a Cottage Hospital in Erhoike Community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

The Delta State Police Command is yet to make any official statement concerning the incident.

