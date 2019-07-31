Celebrity couple Stella Damasus and her husband Daniel Ademinokan are goals for some fans who look up to the lovebirds who are always working together on different projects.

The mum of two cannot get over her sweetheart who is a year older today. To show her love for him, Stella wrote a romantic message for her hubby and poured all the love in her heart on him.

She wrote:

Everyday I go down on my knees to thank God for his love and mercy towards me. I never forget to thank him for giving me an amazing soulmate. I never forget to thank him for blessing me with a wonderful friend and husband.

You are a special and rare being. No matter how many times we argue, I never forget how special you are to me. You deserve the best in life because you have been a blessing to all of us. May God continue to bless you. May he cause his face to shine upon you. May he grant you Peace and joy. May he bless the work of your hands, give you wisdom, vision and the strength you need for each day. Happy birthday my love @dabishop007 #hbd #husband #hubby #dabishop007 #danielademinokan #nyc #lagos #filmmaker

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

