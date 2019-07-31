The race to become the best player for the male category begins today as FIFA released the nominees and as expected Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made the list.

These two legends have both won the vast majority of individuals awards in the past 12 years, including all Ballon d’Or awards since 2008, except for 2019.

The debate on the most worthy to be crowned The Best FIFA Men’s award has commenced although they both missout on the Champions League trophy in the 2018/2019 season- Messi and Barcelona lost in the semi-finals to Liverpool while Ronaldo and Juventus were sent packing at the quarter-finals by Ajax.

However, some football fans have supported Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool’s defender to break the duopoly once again.

28-year-old center-back Van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League player of the year, scored 4 PL goals, 2 Champions League goals but missed out on the Premier League to Man City by one point.

He also lost to Portugal in the finals of UEFA Nations League.

Below are some of the records for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2018/2019 season:

Lionel Messi

52 goals in all comps (highest)

23 assists in all comps (highest)

Highest avg player rating (8.48)

Most MOTM awards (17)

UCL top scorer

La Liga top scorer

European Golden boot

Pichichi award

La Liga winner

Bronze with Argentina (Copa America)

Cristiano Records

37 goals in all competitions

10 assist in all competitions

3 hattricks

Seria A player of the year

Seria A winner

Supercopa Italiana winner

UEFA Nations League winner

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Virgin Van Djik ?

