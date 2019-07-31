The Lagos State Government has trained no fewer than 1000 health workers from public primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities on emerging infectious diseases at a two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organized by the State Ministry of Health.

The CME, according to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves is geared towards enhancing the State preparedness and response in the prevention and control of the outbreak of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as Ebola, Lassa Fever, Monkey Pox and other viral hemorrhagic diseases.

She added that the training was also organized to improve competencies and relevance of staff, build robust relationship between health workers and clients as well as maintain a high level of professionalism in health service delivery stressing that topics on healthcare workers’ attitude, communication and coping with Stress were treated.

“The Y2019 State Continuing Medical Education Program with the theme – Improving Quality Healthcare was organized for health workers to boost their capacity and enhance effective service delivery in the health sector.

“The theme was carefully selected to set a landmark in providing quality health to the citizenry and I am particularly enthusiastic about the topics because there is need for all healthcare workers to be prepared for any emerging infectious diseases, have a positive attitude and mindset towards our clients and be well equipped to be productive in the face of daily stress,” she said.

Goncalves while stating that the best dividend of democracy any government could offer its citizens was the provision of quality healthcare which is made available, accessible and affordable, noted that negative attitude of healthcare workers could make the delivery of quality, affordable and accessible health services a mirage irrespective of government effort.

She added that Ministry has slated various training, orientation and capacity building courses through continuing medical education, seminars and workshops for healthcare workers with the believe that constant development of health workforce will help meet the dynamic health needs of the State being a fast growing city with over 22 million people.

Dr. Goncalves stated further that the government remained committed and would leave nothing to chance in ensuring best practices in health care delivery across the State. She added that the State government would not relent in putting in place structures and facilities to ensure an efficient health care system in Lagos.

“Lagos State Government remains committed and determined in ensuring best practice in health care delivery and will continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health”, She said.

One of the Guest lecturers, Professor Akin Osibogun, who is a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos who spoke on “Emerging Infectious Diseases: Role of Healthcare Workers in Prevention and Control,” said that health workers must ensure perpetual watchfulness over emerging diseases in order to prevent them from spreading.

He noted that health workers must always be in tune with realities of changes in behaviour so as to be proactive during emergencies. He stressed on the need to improve on disease reporting systems in the state as it will go a long way in reducing the spread of infectious diseases.

According to him, there are various strategies the country can put in place to prevent disease outbreaks. “A robust health records system will enable us to be watching the disease trends, and there is already an advance in technology of a vaccinology.

“We have vaccines against some diseases; so, for diseases of public interest, the government should fund the vaccination to prevent spread of those diseases.

“Public and private facilities have a responsibility to send reports to designated authorities, and in the case of Lagos State, the designated authority is the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health will maintain that watchfulness, because they will act on behalf of the citizens in putting in place interventions to control any disease outbreak,’’ he said.

Osibogun added that Health workers need to equip themselves with basics epidemiology principles to combat emerging diseases stressing that emerging diseases can break out at any point in time.

The two days training was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa on the Monday 29th and Wednesday 31st July, 2019.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

