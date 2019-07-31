Talented movie actress, producer and entrepreneur Nse Ikpe Etim took to Instagram to appreciate her mother for all the sacrifices she makes for her.

Nse also says she might not be able to repay her mum, but she’s glad to let the world know that she has a friend and confidant in a mother.

She wrote:

Dear Martha, there are no words to say thank you.

I could never have asked for a better friend and confidant. It’s interesting that I call you mother but what else would you call a woman who will give up her life every single time to make you happy?

Eka, for all your sacrifices, I doubt I will ever be able to pay you back. But I’m glad I can let the world know that I don’t have the best mother in world, I have THE MOTHER. Thank You.

#WomanCrushWednesday #Woman #WCW #MommyAndMe #LoveAndLight #SilentTsunami #Wednesday #NseIkpeEtim

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

