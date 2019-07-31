Amos Paul Gabriel, the Lamborghini driving Nigerian who was jailed two months ago in Singapore over a scheme to swindle Citibank in New York City was charged in court on Wednesday with a fresh offence of cheating.

Gabriel 48, was charged via video-link for cheating a person named Milled Ed Khouri, who was at Changi Prison Complex between January and May last year with Amos.

Channelsnewsasia.com reported that Gabriel is accused of deceiving the victim into delivering AUD40,000 (S$37,745) to another person by telling him the money would be used to post bail for him.

Amos is currently serving a three-year jail term meted out on May 16 for money laundering and traffic offences.

He was involved in a broader money-laundering scheme involving transfers of about US$27.2 million to accounts in the United States, Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Korea.

District Judge Terence Tay asked Amos on Wednesday via video-link how he intends to plead.

“I’m not pleading any charge,” Amos replied. “I think I need to talk to my lawyer. I have a lawyer but I’m not aware of this case. I only received the information last night that I’m coming to court.”

“You should be aware by now,” answered the judge. “Because you are now in court, there are a lot of people here looking at you.”

He granted Amos an adjournment to speak to a lawyer. He will return to court on Aug 28.

If convicted of cheating, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

Reported by Channelnewsasia

