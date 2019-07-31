The Big Brother Naija show has taken another twist as two new housemates were introduced today just like yesterday.

The new housemates are Joe and Enkay.



Enkay’s real name is Ede Nkechinyere, she is from Enugu and works as a professional tailor in a fashion company.

Here are some of the reactions to the introduction of new housemates:

A commentator wrote: “The old housemates are so uncomfortable, Biggie I can now see the pepper.”

Another wrote: “I feel for Seyi man’s not feeling the new housemates.”

Mavin Record’s Boss Don Jazzy wrote: “ok Biggie with another gbas gbos housemate.”

