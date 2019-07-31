The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is teaming up with leading British retailers like John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw to create a capsule of her own women’s clothing line in aid of charity.

According to the former Hollywood actress, the fashion line which will benefit one of her patronages, Smart Works, will assist women to get back into the workplace by providing them with clothes, confidence and the coaching they need to succeed at a job interview.

Sun UK reports that Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw – along with Markle’s designer friend, Mischa Nonoo, will create a “capsule” collection of women’s workwear and each time a piece is bought from one of the retailers, a “like for like” item will be donated to the charity.

Smart Works, one of Meghan’s first patronages, helps women from disadvantaged backgrounds get interview-ready by providing them with a new outfit and coaching from a team of volunteer mentors, according to Daily Mail.

Writing in the September issue of Vogue – which 37-year-old Meghan guest-edited – the new mum explained: “When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.

“Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

