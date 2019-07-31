Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari recently sent the list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for approval. The Senate has already approved all nominees as minister, paving way for their inauguration by the president any time from now. But how much do you know of some of the ministers into the cabinet?

Babatunde Raji Fashola

Fashola was born on 28 June, 1963. He is a Nigerian lawyer and politician who was the immediate past Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing and was Lagos State Governor from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015.

As a candidate of the Action Congress party, now known as the All Progressives Congress, Fashola succeeded Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on 14 April 2007, and was sworn in on 29 May 2007. He was re-elected on 26 April 2011.

On November 11th, 2015, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to be the Minister of Power, Works and Housing. Fashola.

Till date, he is considered by many as one of the most successful governors in Lagos State.

He attended Birch Freeman High school Lagos and Igbobi College Lagos. He studied Law at the University of Benin from where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws, LL.B.(Hon), degree in 1987.

Dr. Chris Ngige

He was born on8 August, 1952. He was governor of Anambra State in Nigeria from 29 May 2003 to 17 March 2006 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He is currently a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).[ He was elected Senator for Anambra Central Constituency in April 2011.

A medical doctor by profession, Ngige graduated from the University of Nigeria-Nsukka in 1979. He immediately went into the civil service, serving at the National Assembly and State House clinics at different times. He retired in 1998 as a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Health.

On 11 November, 2015, Ngige was named minister of Labour and Employment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu Adamu

Adamu was born on 25 May, 1956 in Katagum, Bauchi State. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University where he obtained bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He also obtained master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University’s School of Journalism. Adamu is polyglot, being fluent in Arabic, Persian, Fulfulde, Hausa, and French.

He is a Nigerian accountant, writer, former journalist and a Former Minister of Education. He was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 2015, along with 35 others, when the president made his first major appointments. Before his appointment, Adamu wrote backpage column for Media Trust’s titles and often syndicated by many news outlets, including London-based Crescent International.

Mariam Katagum

She was appointed Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO in June 2009. Prior to her appointment as Ambassador, Mrs. Katagum served as the Secretary General of the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO from 2001, after fifteen years of stewardship at the Commission.

Mrs. Katagum has served on a number of national and international Committees and Panels throughout her career. In particular she was a Member of the Board of Trustees of the African World Heritage Fund between 2009 and 2011; Chairperson of the West Africa Group in UNESCO in 2009 and 2012; Chair of the E-9 Group at UNESCO in 2010 to 2012; Member, representing Nigeria, on the UNESCO Headquarters’ Committee in 2011-2013; Temporary Chairperson of the PX Commission of the Executive Board, 191st Session in 2013 and Chairperson of the Preparatory Group, of the Executive Board, 197th Session in 2015.

Katagum holds a Master degree in Administration and Planning from the University of Lagos, a Bachelor of Arts, B.A in English, a Graduate Certificate in Education at the Ahmadu Bello University, as well as a Certificate in Social Development Policy, Planning and Practice at the University College, London. She was awarded a UNESCO Fellowship in 1999.

Ogbonnaya Onu

Ogbonnaya Onu was born on the 1st of December, 1951, to the family of His Royal Highness, Late Eze David Aba Onu (Eze Adu of Uburu) in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Nigeria. He started his education at Izzi High School in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. Here, he obtained grade one with distinction in his West African School Certificate Examination.

He also sat for the High School Examination at College of Immaculate Conception (C.I.C) Enugu, graduating as the overall best student. He proceeded to the University of Lagos and graduated with a first class degree in Chemical Engineering in 1976. He went for his doctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley and obtained a PhD in Chemical engineering in 1980.

He is a Nigerian politician, author and engineer. He was the first civilian governor of Abia State and the immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire

He is an outstanding surgeon and holds an (MD) of college of Medicine, Ludwig Maximillians University, Munich. He also holds post graduate Diplomas from the Teaching Hospital of the University of Düsseldorf and Essen, Germany in the areas of Anesthesiology, General Surgery, and Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery. Dr. Osagie has served on various medical Boards both within and outside Nigeria.

He was Senior Registrar, Clinical Instructor, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Member of the old Bendel and Edo States Hospital Management Board, Consultant Surgeon, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Clinical Course instructor, Fracture Internal Fixation course, BG Accident Hospital, Duisburg, Germany. He co-authored the orthopaedic book “The severely injured limb” edited By John Ackroyd. He is a Nigerian from Edo State.

Geoffrey Onyeama

He was born to the family of Nigerian jurist Charles Onyeama on February 2, 1956. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree in Political Science from Columbia University, New York in 1977 and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree in Law from St John’s College, Cambridge in 1980. He holds a Masters of Law (LL.M) from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1982 and a Masters of Arts (M.A) in Law from St John’s College, Cambridge in 1984.

Onyeama was admitted as a Barrister-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1983 and was also called to the English Bar of the Grey’s Inn in 1981.

He was Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. Onyeama was appointed Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria in November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Zainab Ahmed

She was born in Kaduna State on 16 June, 1960. She had her secondary school education at Queen Amina College, Kaduna, and later proceeded to have her A’Level in Zaria. She got her first degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University in 1981, after-which she proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University for her MBA.

Ahmed’s MBA was obtained in August 2004 from the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye; while her BSc Accounting (1981) was from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; IJMB ‘A’ Levels (1979) from SBS/ABU Zaria; and WASC ‘O’ Level in 1977 from Queen Amina College, Kaduna.

She was appointed as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning by President Muhammadu Buhari. Upon the resignation of the erstwhile Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on September 14, 2018, Ahmed was appointed as Finance Minister in September 2018.

Hadi Sirika

He was a former pilot, former General Manage, Katsina State Transport Authority, former Member, House of Representative, and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who represented Katsina North Senatorial District under the platform of Congress for Progressive Change.

Sirika held the position of (Vice-Chairman) of the Millennium Development Goals (MGDs) Committee set by the Nigerian Senate. He became a senator in 2011. He was the immediate past Minister OF Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Abubakar Malami

Malami was born on 17 April, 1967 in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, Northern Nigeria. His early formal education began at Nassarawa Primary School, Birnin Kebbi before he completed his secondary school education at College of Arts and Arabic Studies.

In 1991, he graduated from Usman Danfodiyo University where he studied Law and was called to the bar in 1992. Abubakar is an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri where he obtained his master’s degree in Public Administration in 1994.

He is a Nigerian politician, lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). He was Nigeria’s immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.

Lai Mohammed

He was born into the family of Alhaji Mohammed Adekeye in 1952. He is a native of Oro in Kwara State. He earned a bachelor’s degree in French from Obafemi Awolowo University, in the year 1975. He proceeded to obtain a Law degree from the University of Lagos, and then Nigerian Law School in 1986

As a practicing Lawyer, Alhaji Lai Mohammed co-founded the legal firm of Edu & Mohammed as a Senior Partner in 1989.

He was the immediate past Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture. He is a Nigerian lawyer, and former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Paulen Talen

She was born on 8 January, 1959. She is a Nigerian politician. In 1999, she was appointed Minister of State for Science and Technology to the cabinet of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. In 2007, She became the deputy governor of Plateau State and the first woman to be a deputy governor in northern Nigeria. she also contested to be governor of the state in 2011, but lost to Jonah Jang.

She is presently a member, board of trustees of All Progressive Congress, and was honoured as woman of the year for her contribution to Nigeria at the 10th African Icon of Our Generation Award. She is a board member of National Agency for Control of Aids(NACA).

Tallen is a native of Shendam, to the family of Kattiems. She got a degree in sociology at the University of Jos in 1982.

Rotimi Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, born 27 May, 1965, is a Nigerian politician who served as the fifth Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015.

He was re-elected for a second term on 26 April 2011. Amaechi was a member of the People’s Democratic Party before defecting to the All Progressives Congress on 27 November 2013. He was the immediate past Federal Minister of Transportation. He was also the director general of Buhari’s re-election campaign.

Amaechi received a Bachelor of Arts degree (Honours) in English Studies and Literature from the University of Port Harcourt in 1987, where he was the President of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS). He completed the mandatory National Youth Service corps in 1988. He thereafter joined the Services of Pamo Clinics and Hospitals Limited owned by Peter Odili, the former Governor of Rivers State where he worked until 1992.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

