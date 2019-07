25 year old Dek-Niyor Entertainment rapper – Chinko Ekun, has a brand new single titled “Calling“, featuring Mavin Record’s multi-talented singer, songwriter and music producer, Johnny Drille who just dropped a solid cover for Beyonce‘s ‘Brown Skin Girl‘.

Production credit goes to prolific record producer, Big Dre and it was mixed/mastered by Spyrit Mix. The video has been shot already and it will be unveiled in the next few hours.

