FIFA on Wednesday released the list of the ten nominees for the Best Men’s player
1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus
2. Frenkie de Jong: Juventus
3. Matthijs de Ligt: FC Barcelona
4. Eden Hazard: Real Madrid
5. Harry Kane: Tottenham
6. Sadio Mane: Liverpool
7. Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint Germain
8. Lionel Messi”: FC Barcelona
9. Mohammed Salah: Liverpool
10. Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool
FIFA: BEST MEN’S COACH
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City
Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham
Fernando Santos: Portugal
Tite: Brazil
Ricardo Gareca: Peru
Erik Ten Hag: Ajax
Marcelo Gallardo: River Plate
Didier Deschamps: France
Djamel Belmadi: Algeria
