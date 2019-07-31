FIFA on Wednesday released the list of the ten nominees for the Best Men’s player

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus

2. Frenkie de Jong: Juventus

3. Matthijs de Ligt: FC Barcelona

4. Eden Hazard: Real Madrid

5. Harry Kane: Tottenham

6. Sadio Mane: Liverpool

7. Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint Germain

8. Lionel Messi”: FC Barcelona

9. Mohammed Salah: Liverpool

10. Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool

FIFA: BEST MEN’S COACH

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham

Fernando Santos: Portugal

Tite: Brazil

Ricardo Gareca: Peru

Erik Ten Hag: Ajax

Marcelo Gallardo: River Plate

Didier Deschamps: France

Djamel Belmadi: Algeria

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

