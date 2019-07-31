AfroPop singer and DMW lead act, David Adeleke mostly known as Davido has got the social media and music lovers talking again after the visual clip for his latest song “Blow My Mind” broke the record for the fastest Music Video To Hit 1 million YouTube Views in Nigeria.

The video which featured award-winning American pop singer, Chris Brown, amassed 1 million views 10 hours after it was released.

The video opens up with Davido singing his verse in a motel room with a girl chilling on the bed behind him. While Chris Brown pulled off some impressive choreography in front of the motel in the video.

The video was directed by Edgar Esteves (J. Cole, Future) and shot in California.

Music lovers who are impressed with the music video and the new record by the Singer took to social media to express their satisfaction

See the way Chris Brown is dancing with joy in this video 😭 Nigeria music industry is in a new level entirely, the way our artistes are making us proud globally is classic. Davido collaboration with King Breezy really blow my mind pic.twitter.com/7ThKLwKCVq — Best Baba 🇳🇬 (@iambestb) July 31, 2019

Davido has been delivering Hits for 7 years, won multiple awards, broken several records, built DMW to be one of the best record label in the Country RN. All his Dad's money yet he works hard to make it for himself. He has paid his dues & deserves respect 👑 — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 31, 2019

7 years in the industry and some people don’t want to give Davido the accolades he deserves because his father has money?

Sounds like they have a spiritual problem to me. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 31, 2019

Most of you just hate Davido because his father is rich and himself rich. Davido has most followers- he bought it

He broke record- he bought it

He drops hits song- he bought it

He marry Chioma- he bought it

He collect awards- he bought it

He has beard- he bought it Leemao😂😂 — OLLolade (@Iamllolade) July 31, 2019

Davido hit 1 Youtube million views in 11 hours. Wizkid fans:pic.twitter.com/eR85cADf16 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) July 31, 2019

wooow!!! Davido and Chris brown,"blow my mind" video has hit more dan 1 MILLION Streams(views) on youtube IN just 11 hours!!! king DAVIDO has broken record!!!! JESU!!!!!! davido is d first african artiste to achieve this!!! Wizkid fans,how market na? #BBNaija #WednesdayMotivation — #BBNAIJA2019 (@NwanneChukwuka) July 31, 2019

