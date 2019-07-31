Davido and Chris Brown on the set of Blow My Mind video shoot in California.

AfroPop singer and DMW lead act, David Adeleke mostly known as Davido has got the social media and music lovers talking again after the visual clip for his latest song “Blow My Mind” broke the record for the fastest Music Video To Hit 1 million YouTube Views in Nigeria.

The video which featured award-winning American pop singer, Chris Brown, amassed 1 million views 10 hours after it was released.

The video opens up with Davido singing his verse in a motel room with a girl chilling on the bed behind him. While Chris Brown pulled off some impressive choreography in front of the motel in the video.

The video was directed by Edgar Esteves (J. Cole, Future) and shot in California.

Check out the video below.

Music lovers who are impressed with the music video and the new record by the Singer took to social media to express their satisfaction

See some reactions below;