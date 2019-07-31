Afropop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has lambasted his haters who think he was given everything on a platter of gold and hating on him because his father, Adedeji Adeleke, is wealthy.

In a video he shared on his Instastories, the singer also thanked his supporters and fans for the love shown him for his recent single, ‘Blow My Mind’ with international hip-hop artist, Chris Brown.

Davido pointed out that people should not forget the fact that he works very hard and has delivered several hit songs in his seven years in the music industry.

In his words, “Yes, I want to thank all my brothers and sisters, my fans, people that have supported me. I am already used to this industry. Seven years now and nobody supports me, its just hate, from morning till night. because of what? my papa get money, na my fault? I work hard, I deliver hits. I take care of my people…..

Watch the full video here;

Davido in new message to haters: “I have been in this industry for 7 years and nobody supports me.” pic.twitter.com/wdbA2CkPDb — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) July 31, 2019

This coming after visual clip for his latest song “Blow My Mind” broke the record for the fastest Music Video To Hit 1 million YouTube Views in Nigeria.

