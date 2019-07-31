A report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed that Cameron Boyce’s cause of death was “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

The Disney Channel star died on 6 July aged 20. He was found unresponsive by his roommate after suffering seizures in his sleep which was triggered by his epilepsy, prompting a widespread outpouring of grief from fans and fellow entertainment stars.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, the Medical Examiner-Coroner released its report.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for actor Cameron Boyce was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the coroner said.

“On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred.”

“After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.”

The star’s “manner of death was certified as natural,” the coroner concluded.

Cameron who rose to fame at the age of nine went on to appear in horror film, Mirrors, as well as mystery-thriller film, Eagle Eye. In 2010, Cameron played the son of Adam Sandler’s character in the comedy film, Grown Ups.

He was also a cast in a co-starring role on the Disney Channel comedy series Jessie in the role of Luke Ross. After that, Cameron played Carlos in Disney film Descendants and reprised the character for the animated shorts Descendants: Wicked World and in the 2017 sequel Descendants 2.

