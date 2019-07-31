US rapper and Grammy winner, Cardi B has cancelled her concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis minutes before the show was set to begin due to an “unverified security threats”.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed the cancellation of the show citing an unverified threat to the artist.

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life.”

“We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist cancelled this evening’s concert.”

“There is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. The ongoing investigation,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The 26-year-old rapper, however, apologized to her fans for the sudden development, assuring them that the show has been rescheduled.

“Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today.

“I rehearsed and started doing glam.

“Due to a security threat that is under investigation, the show was cancelled.

“My safety and your safety first.

“I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show.

“I’m so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.

“I love you guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

