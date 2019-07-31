Off Burna Boy’s highly anticipated album dubbed “African Giant“, here comes one of the favourite tracks titled ‘Gum Body‘.
The track features English singer and songwriter, Jorja Smith. It is the fifth track off the beautiful project.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:24 am
