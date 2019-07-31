Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a President who sits doing nothing while things go wrong in his country.

Omokri was reacting to the All Progressives Congress, APC’s accusation against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly speaking on issues as if he was Nigeria’s president.

APC spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Tuesday night, said Atiku was in the habit of issuing a statement on matters “which constitutionally should be reserved for the duly elected head of government”.

In his reaction, Omokri took to Twitter wrote that APC doesn’t know how right they were in their warning to Atiku, adding that President Buhari is truly a “sitting president”.

The former presidential aide tweeted: “The @OfficialAPCNg do not know how right they were when they called General @MBuhari a “sitting President” in their warning to @Atiku.

“A President who sits doing nothing while his nation becomes the world headquarters for EXTREME POVERTY under him is truly a #SittingPresidentBuhari.”

