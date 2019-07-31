Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez comes through with a new track titled “Best Rapper in Africa”.
The rap song is already being received with positive comments. The rapper and the acronym of song’s title BRIA are making waves on social media.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:54 am
