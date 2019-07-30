A married woman, Gbemisola Alabi has been kidnapped in Sangotedo area of Lagos.

In alerts issued by the family, Gbemisola was kidnapped on Sunday while jogging on Monastery Road near Novare Mallon 28 July. She left for the road walk without her phone.

No contact has been made yet with the family by the kidnappers.

In case any one stumbles on her location, please contact Ajah Police Station or Mr. Adebayo with telephone number 08029998831. Gbemisola is Nee Adebayo.

The police have stepped into the case and invited the lady’s landlady for interrogation.

The police have however disputed the case of kidnapping, preferring instead to state that Gbemisola is missing.

The Nations quoted police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as saying that the report before them indicated disappearance, since there has been no contact with the family to demand ransom.

“It will be wrong to say she was kidnapped. At the moment, no one has come forward to say they have her in their custody not made demands to that effect. She left the house to jog which is her normal routine but this time around, she didn’t come back.

“No one knows for sure what happened to her”, Elkana said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

