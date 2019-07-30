29 year old Mavin Records singer and ”Halleluyah” frontliner Johnny Drille presents a splendid cover for Beyonce and Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’.
His voice is so soothing and you should watch this visual to understand the point we are coming from.
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:54 am
