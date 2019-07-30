Federal Ministry of Health has urged Nigerians to know their viral hepatitis status as this will go a long way to prevent the spread of the disease and for prompt treatment.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Abdulaziz Mashi, gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja during an event

to commemorate World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day is a UN observance day celebrated annually on July 28 to raise global awareness about the disease and has “Eliminate Hepatitis” as its theme for 2019, focusing on “Finding the Missing Millions.

Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver, commonly caused by viral infection, but there are other possible causes such as autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol.

There are five common types of the disease, namely: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.

Hepatitis A can be spread through infected feces, poor sanitation, and certain sex practices, while Hepatitis B can be spread via exposure to infected blood, semen or other bodily fluids. Hepatitis C is usually transmitted through exposure to infected blood.

Mashi, who was represented by the Director of Public Health in the ministry, Dr Evelyn Ngige, said: “it takes just 15 minutes in a nearby government facility to know your Hepatitis status.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to go for test to know their status to help prevent liver diseases and other complications.

The permanent secretary, who added that awareness about the disease is gathering momentum, however, said: “a lot more needs to be done.”

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to making available hepatitis preventive and treatment

services in healthcare facilities.

He noted that government would focus on prevention and control measures to minimise the risk of transmission in medical settings.

He disclosed that effective vaccine for Hepatitis B is available in the country, explaining that “Hepatitis B vaccination is recommended for infants less than one year, including birth dose, children and adolescents age one to 11 years and vulnerable adults, health care workers, sex workers and people who inject drugs.

“Adults who are not infected with Hepatitis B viral infection should talk with their healthcare providers to see if it is appropriate to be vaccinated.”

He called on the media to scale up dissemination of viral hepatitis information for widespread enlightenment.

Representative of World Health Organisation(WHO), Mr Rex Mpazange, said: “Nigeria has high burden of viral hepatitis B and C, with prevalence rate of 11.2 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.”

Mpazange urged Nigerians to go for screening to prevent complications and advised pregnant women and children to get vaccinated.

