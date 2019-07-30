Anthill Studios founder and film director Niyi Akinmolayan opens up about ”The Set Up”, an upcoming movie directed by Niyi and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Filmone Distribution and Anakle Films.

It stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jim Iyke, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tina Mba, Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, and Ayoola Ayoola.

The film is about a young woman who is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

In this episode of Accelerate TV’s “Plug It”, director Niyi Akinmolayan talks about the processes involved in the making of ‘The Set Up’.

